The Hallé is an English symphony orchestra based in Manchester, England. It supports a choir, youth choir, youth training choir, children's choir and a youth orchestra, and releases its recordings on its own record label, though it has occasionally released recordings on Angel Records and EMI. Since 1996 the orchestra has been resident at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester.
A London symphony (Symphony no.2), 3rd movement; Scherzo - nocturne
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The Hebrides, Op 26
Felix Mendelssohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Nymphs and shepherds (The Libertine)
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Feux d'artifice (Preludes, Book 2)
Claude Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.4: II. Andante con moto
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Sonata No.2: II. Scherzo
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
The Flying Dutchman (Overture)
Richard Wagner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Pohjola's daughter - symphonic fantasia Op.49
Jean Sibelius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Chanson de matin, Op 15 No 2
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Minstrels (Preludes, Book 1)
Claude Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
A London Overture
John Ireland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
The Banks of Green Willow
George Butterworth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
Lollapalooza
John Adams, Hallé & Kent Nagano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w2h1z.jpglink
La Mer
Claude Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
Huw Watkins
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Carol of the Bells
Mykola Leontovych
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w2h1z.jpglink
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Piano Concerto no.4 in G Op.58 - finale
Ludwig van Beethoven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Morgen, Op.27 No.4
Richard Strauss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Hallé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w2h1z.jpglink
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (from A Village Romeo and Juliet)
Frederick Delius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Tancredi: Come dolce all'alma mia
Gioachino Rossini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Paradisi Carousel
Clare Teal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kxyml.jpglink
Woodland Love 'Romance' (Spring Fire)
Arnold Bax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrf.jpglink
English Idyll No 1
George Butterworth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
For the Fallen (The Spirit of England, Op 80)
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Suo Gan
Hallé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w2h1z.jpglink
Symphony No 2 in E flat major, Op 63 (3rd mvt)
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Wand of Youth Suite: No.2: II.The Little Bells; III. Moths and Butterflies
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Nursery Suite: Aubade (Awake)
Edward Elgar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Brigg Fair
Frederick Delius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Symphony No.5 - Scherzo
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Ruckert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Johann Strauss II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nxv3p.jpglink
Symphony No.3 Pastoral 1st movement
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Glagolitic Mass
Leos Janáček
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
Also Sprach Zarathustra
Richard Strauss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Les sons et les parfums tournes dans l'air du soir (Preludes Bk 1, No 4)
Claude Debussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Two English Idylls
George Butterworth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqypk.jpglink
5 Variants of 'Dives and Lazarus' for string orchestra & harp[s]
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Pluto - The Renewer
Colin Matthews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19g.jpglink
Fantasia and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Upcoming Events
18
Jul
2019
Hallé Orchestra, New Order, Hot Chip, Kraftwerk, Jon Hopkins, The Go! Team, TOKiMONSTA, John Grant, Anna Calvi, 808 State, Kate Tempest, Gruff Rhys, GoGo Penguin, DJ Food, Elder Island, Omar Souleyman, Kelly Lee Owens, Ibibio Sound Machine, Juniore, She Drew The Gun, The Physics House Band, Du Blonde, The Lucid Dream, TVAM, Les Amazones d'Afrique, Blanket, Gabe Gurnsey, audiobooks, Mark Radcliffe, Kinkajous, Dj Paulette, Henge (UK), Maxine Peake, Tony Njoku, K Á R Y Y N, Kayla Painter, Caoilfhionn Rose, la discotheque, Meteor musik, Scalping, Sunda Arc, Grimm Twins, JOHN LEATHER'S TARANTINO DISCO, Yang (France), Hello Cosmos, Jade Parker and Katbrownsugar
Jodrell Bank, Stoke On Trent, UK
Jodrell Bank, Stoke On Trent, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejp6gw
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-26T11:00:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617x5y.jpg
26
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 52: Beyond the Score®: Dvořák's New World Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6c3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-23T11:00:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynpl.jpg
23
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 52: Beyond the Score®: Dvořák’s New World Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg65v2
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-06-04T11:00:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03t4j4z.jpg
4
Jun
2017
BBC Philharmonic 2016-17 Season: Gurrelieder (with The Hallé)
18:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2016: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e985v2
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-16T11:00:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwwgq.jpg
16
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 17: Hallé – Debussy, Vaughan Williams & Elgar
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2h9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-30T11:00:02
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm7ln.jpg
30
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 17: Hallé – Debussy, Vaughan Williams & Elgar
Royal Albert Hall
