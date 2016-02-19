Dave DresdenBorn 20 May 1969
Dave Dresden
1969-05-20
Dave Dresden Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Dresden is an American electronic dance music DJ and producer, co-founder of the collaborative acts Gabriel & Dresden with Josh Gabriel, and Dresden and Johnston with Mikael Johnston of Mephisto Odyssey fame.
