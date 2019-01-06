Colin Walsh is an English organist, who has played many recitals in various religious venues in England as well as two at the Royal Festival Hall. He has also played in many European countries and New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the USA. Some of his work has been released on the Priory label. He has worked as an organist or assistant organist at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle; Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford; Salisbury Cathedral (1978-1985); St. Albans Cathedral (1985-1988); and Lincoln Cathedral. In July 2002 there were plans to sack Walsh, whom The Telegraph described as "one of Europe's finest church organists", after differences with the Precentor, Andrew Stokes; however this plan was dropped and he was given a new role. Since January 2003 he has been Organist Laureate of Lincoln Cathedral.