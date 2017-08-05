SmoothFrench electronic group. Formed September 2001
Smooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2e54578-f1e8-4759-859e-480773e6fc1e
Smooth Tracks
Sort by
My Body
Smooth
My Body
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Body
Last played on
Untitled (feat. Telekinesis)
Smooth
Untitled (feat. Telekinesis)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled (feat. Telekinesis)
Last played on
Love Is
Smooth
Love Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is
Last played on
From Within
Smooth
From Within
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byn64.jpglink
From Within
Last played on
Smooth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist