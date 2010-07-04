A.S Dragon
A.S Dragon Biography (Wikipedia)
A.S. Dragon is a French rock group, consisting of the members Stéphane Salvi (guitar), Michaël Garçon (piano), David Forgione remplace Fred Jimenez (bass) and Hervé Bouétard (drums). Natacha Le Jeune (singer) quit the group in 2007.
A.S Dragon Tracks
Froide
