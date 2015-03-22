Gabriel BatailleBorn 1574. Died 17 December 1630
Gabriel Bataille
1574
Gabriel Bataille (between June 1574 and June 1575 – 17 December 1630) was a French musician, lutenist and composer of airs de cour. He should not be confused with his son Gabriel II Bataille.
Un jour que ma rebelle
Anthony Bailes
Un jour que ma rebelle
Un jour que ma rebelle
"Ma bergère non legère"
Gabriel Bataille
"Ma bergère non legère"
"Ma bergère non legère"
