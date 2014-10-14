HazeDance producer & singer Harikrish Menon. Has worked with Sandy Rivera.. Born 2 June 1973
Haze
1973-06-02
Haze Biography (Wikipedia)
Haze (born Harikrish Menon Ramachandran 2 June 1973, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) is a singer-songwriter, known for his work in the dance music genre, with hit singles such as "Changes" and "Freak".
Haze Tracks
Freak (feat. Haze)
Sandy Rivera
Freak (feat. Haze)
Freak (feat. Haze)
