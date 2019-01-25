Keni BurkeBorn 28 September 1953
Keni Burke
1953-09-28
Keni Burke Biography
Kenneth M. "Keni" Burke (born September 28, 1953) is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist who began his career with four siblings in the 1970s band the Five Stairsteps.
Let Somebody Love You
Keni Burke
Let Somebody Love You
Rising To The Top
Keni Burke
Rising To The Top
Rising To The Top
Risin' To The Top (Give It All You Got)
Keni Burke
Risin' To The Top (Give It All You Got)
Love Is The Answer
Keni Burke
Love Is The Answer
Love Is The Answer
Hang Tight
Keni Burke
Hang Tight
Hang Tight
Love Is The Answer
Kenni Burke
Love Is The Answer
Love Is The Answer
