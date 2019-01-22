Route 94Born 21 May 1993
1993-05-21
Route 94 Biography (Wikipedia)
Rowan Tyler Jones (born 21 May 1993), known by his stage name Route 94, is a British record producer and remixer from Richmond, London. Initially producing dubstep as Dream, Jones worked with the likes of Skream, Benga and Katy B. He then began producing house. His single "My Love" was a commercial success, charting to number one in three countries.
Route 94 Performances & Interviews
Route 94 Tracks
My Love (feat. Jess Glynne)
My Love (feat. Jess Glynne)
My Love (feat. Jess Glynne)
Always (Route 94 Remix) (feat. Alana)
Always (Route 94 Remix) (feat. Alana)
Always (Route 94 Remix) (feat. Alana)
Freak
Freak
Freak
My Love (Intrigued Bass House Remix)
My Love (Intrigued Bass House Remix)
