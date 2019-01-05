Doni Burdick is a Michigan-based soul singer, active in the late 1960s and early 1970s. His work, particularly the song "Bari Track", has been embraced by the British Northern Soul movement. Only that song and its B-side, "If You Walk Out of My Life", were officially released in his heyday. He released other soul tracks including these three, all popular on the northern soul scene; Whatch Gonna Do, Candle, and I have Faith In You.