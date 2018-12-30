King FloydBorn 13 February 1945. Died 6 March 2006
King Floyd
1945-02-13
King Floyd Biography (Wikipedia)
King Floyd (February 13, 1945 – March 6, 2006) was a New Orleans soul singer and songwriter, best known for his Top 10 hit from 1970, "Groove Me".
King Floyd Tracks
Groove Me
King Floyd
Groove Me
Groove Me
Body English
King Floyd
Body English
Body English
I Feel Like Dynamite
King Floyd
I Feel Like Dynamite
I Feel Like Dynamite
Hard To Handle
King Floyd
Hard To Handle
Hard To Handle
