The Word Alive Biography
The Word Alive is an American metalcore band from Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Formed in 2008, the band is signed to Fearless Records.The band currently consists of vocalist Tyler Smith, guitarists Zack Hansen and Tony Pizzuti, and drummer Matt Horn. Their 2009 label debut, Empire reached No. 15 on the Top Heatseekers, meeting a great amount of positive acclaim upon its release in 2009. The following year, the group recorded and released their debut full-length album, Deceiver on August 31, 2010, which reached No. 97 on the Billboard 200 and 15 on Independent Albums.
25
May
2019
25 May 2019
The Word Alive, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
26 May 2019
The Word Alive, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Atreyu, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, Real Friends, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, The Bronx, Cancer Bats, Waterparks, Tiny Moving Parts, The Interrupters, Turnstile, Seaway, Trophy Eyes, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Knocked Loose, WSTR, Milk Teeth, Anti flag, The Bombpops, Pagan and Angel Du$t (US)
Hatfield Park, London, UK
Hatfield Park, London, UK
