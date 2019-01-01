The FlatmatesFormed 1985
The Flatmates
1985
The Flatmates Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flatmates, part of the mid-1980s British indie pop boom, were part of The Subway Organization, a Bristol record label formed by Martin Whitehead, who was also guitarist and main songwriter for the band.
The Flatmates Tracks
Happy All The Time (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Happy All The Time (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
Shimmer
The Flatmates
Shimmer
Shimmer
Happy All The Time
The Flatmates
Happy All The Time
Happy All The Time
Every Day (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
The Flatmates
Every Day (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
When I'm With You (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
The Flatmates
When I'm With You (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
My Empty Head (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
The Flatmates
My Empty Head (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
I Wanna Be With Him (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
The Flatmates
I Wanna Be With Him (Radio 1 Session, 1 Mar 1987)
Thinking Of You (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Thinking Of You (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
Love Cuts (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Love Cuts (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
Love Cuts (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
Tell Me Why (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Tell Me Why (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
Love Cuts (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Love Cuts (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
Happy All The Time (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Happy All The Time (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
Thinking Of You (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Thinking Of You (John Peel session 14th Sept 1986)
I Could Be In Heaven
The Flatmates
I Could Be In Heaven
I Could Be In Heaven
Trust Me
The Flatmates
Trust Me
Trust Me
Tell Me Why (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
The Flatmates
Tell Me Why (Radio 1 Session, 14 Sept 1986)
When I'm With You (Janice Long session 01.03.87)
The Flatmates
When I'm With You (Janice Long session 01.03.87)
My Empty Head (Janice Long session 01.03.87)
The Flatmates
My Empty Head (Janice Long session 01.03.87)
I Wanna Be With Him (Janice Long session 01.03.87)
The Flatmates
I Wanna Be With Him (Janice Long session 01.03.87)
On My Mind
The Flatmates
On My Mind
On My Mind
You Held My Heart
The Flatmates
You Held My Heart
You Held My Heart
