The Norman Luboff Choir
The Norman Luboff Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2cc43b2-53bc-4183-b1c7-69ee0037e25c
The Norman Luboff Choir Tracks
Sort by
I Wish I Had A Girl
Doris Day
I Wish I Had A Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
I Wish I Had A Girl
Last played on
Home on the Range
The Norman Luboff Choir
Home on the Range
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home on the Range
Last played on
When I Fall In Love
Percy Faith
When I Fall In Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lnkwd.jpglink
When I Fall In Love
Last played on
Yellow Bird
The Norman Luboff Choir
Yellow Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yellow Bird
Last played on
Calypso Carnival
The Norman Luboff Choir
Calypso Carnival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Calypso Carnival
Last played on
Red River Valley
The Norman Luboff Choir
Red River Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red River Valley
Last played on
Dream
The Norman Luboff Choir
Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream
Last played on
The Norman Luboff Choir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist