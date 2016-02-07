Zeb and Haniya (Pashto: زیب او حانیا‎, pronounced as "Zayb ao Haa-nee-ya") was a Pakistani music group of two cousins from Kohat. It was active from 2007 to 2014. The duo's have sung songs in Urdu, Pashto, Dari and Turkish, often combining the pop music with folk music and creating a diverse body of work. Their music was described at various times as alternative, art folk, ethnic blues and easy listening by international reviewer's and critics.

While their family is originally from Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, much of the band's work took place in Islamabad and Lahore. Their itinerary for their global tour was set in 2009. They have performed mostly in the Dubai, and in some parts of Sindh and Punjab.

The band was a project started by two musicians, who are cousins, Zebunnisa Bangash and Haniya Aslam. Both are ethnic Pashtuns. They began writing music together when studying as undergraduates at Smith College and Mount Holyoke College in the United States, although have stated that music was always a part of their life at home.