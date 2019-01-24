Gidon KremerBorn 27 February 1947
Gidon Kremer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tvn8c.jpg
1947-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2c8b2ea-8b6e-4d6e-9ea5-e2b34b073045
Gidon Kremer Biography (Wikipedia)
Gidon Kremer (Latvian: Gidons Krēmers; born 27 February 1947) is a Latvian classical violinist, artistic director, and founder of Kremerata Baltica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gidon Kremer Tracks
Sort by
Polka
Alfred Schnittke
Polka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Polka
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV.851
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV.851
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV.851
Last played on
Violin Concerto No 2, 'The American Four Seasons' (4th mvt)
Philip Glass
Violin Concerto No 2, 'The American Four Seasons' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Violin Concerto No 2, 'The American Four Seasons' (4th mvt)
Last played on
McMozart's Eine kleine bricht Moonlicht Nicht Musik
Teddy Bor
McMozart's Eine kleine bricht Moonlicht Nicht Musik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mh68.jpglink
McMozart's Eine kleine bricht Moonlicht Nicht Musik
Last played on
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Aquarium (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Scene with Cranes
Jean Sibelius
Scene with Cranes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Scene with Cranes
Last played on
Flowering Jasmine
Georgs Pelēcis
Flowering Jasmine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Flowering Jasmine
Last played on
Le Printemps, Op 18
Darius Milhaud
Le Printemps, Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br460.jpglink
Le Printemps, Op 18
Last played on
Polonaise in B flat Major, D.580
Franz Schubert
Polonaise in B flat Major, D.580
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Polonaise in B flat Major, D.580
Last played on
Adagio from Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
Dmitri Shostakovich
Adagio from Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Adagio from Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District
Last played on
Yo soy Maria (Maria de Buenos Aires)
Astor Piazzolla
Yo soy Maria (Maria de Buenos Aires)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Yo soy Maria (Maria de Buenos Aires)
Last played on
Stille Nacht
Alfred Schnittke
Stille Nacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Stille Nacht
Last played on
Tabula Rasa: II. Selentium (live) (Arvo Part)
Gidon Kremer
Tabula Rasa: II. Selentium (live) (Arvo Part)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Tabula Rasa: II. Selentium (live) (Arvo Part)
Last played on
Carnival of the Animals
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Carnival of the Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Carnival of the Animals
Last played on
Violin Concerto in G minor, op. 67
Mieczysław Weinberg
Violin Concerto in G minor, op. 67
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Violin Concerto in G minor, op. 67
Orchestra
Last played on
German Dances & Trios with Coda, for string quartet, D. 90 - i. Deutscher Tanz
Franz Schubert
German Dances & Trios with Coda, for string quartet, D. 90 - i. Deutscher Tanz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
German Dances & Trios with Coda, for string quartet, D. 90 - i. Deutscher Tanz
Last played on
Violin Sonata No 1 in F minor (Op.80)
Sergei Prokofiev
Violin Sonata No 1 in F minor (Op.80)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Violin Sonata No 1 in F minor (Op.80)
Last played on
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Tortoises (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Sonata in F major, Op.24 (Spring) (1st mvt: Allegro)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata in F major, Op.24 (Spring) (1st mvt: Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Sonata in F major, Op.24 (Spring) (1st mvt: Allegro)
Last played on
Violin Concerto in D minor Op.Posth - Im Kraftigen, Nicht zu schnellen Tempo
Robert Schumann
Violin Concerto in D minor Op.Posth - Im Kraftigen, Nicht zu schnellen Tempo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D minor Op.Posth - Im Kraftigen, Nicht zu schnellen Tempo
Last played on
Three Dances from A Soldier's Tale
Igor Stravinsky
Three Dances from A Soldier's Tale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Three Dances from A Soldier's Tale
Last played on
Minuet for Violin, Viola and Cello
Alfred Schnittke
Minuet for Violin, Viola and Cello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Minuet for Violin, Viola and Cello
Last played on
La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura
Luigi Nono
La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura
Last played on
Chamber Symphony, No. 1, Op. 145, 4. Presto
Mieczysław Weinberg
Chamber Symphony, No. 1, Op. 145, 4. Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Chamber Symphony, No. 1, Op. 145, 4. Presto
Last played on
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Cuckoo in the Depths of the Wood (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
Last played on
Fratres
Arvo Pärt
Fratres
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Fratres
Last played on
Concerto in C minor for oboe and violin, BWV 1060
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in C minor for oboe and violin, BWV 1060
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Concerto in C minor for oboe and violin, BWV 1060
Last played on
Rondo in A major for violin and string orchestra
Franz Schubert
Rondo in A major for violin and string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Rondo in A major for violin and string orchestra
Last played on
Haru no Umi
Michio Miyagi, Gidon Kremer & Naoko Yoshino
Haru no Umi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvn8c.jpglink
Haru no Umi
Composer
Last played on
Violin Sonata No 9 in A major, Op 47, 'Kreutzer' (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Sonata No 9 in A major, Op 47, 'Kreutzer' (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Violin Sonata No 9 in A major, Op 47, 'Kreutzer' (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Serenade in D major, K 239, 'Serenata notturna'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in D major, K 239, 'Serenata notturna'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in D major, K 239, 'Serenata notturna'
Last played on
Estonian Lullaby
Arvo Pärt
Estonian Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Estonian Lullaby
Choir
Last played on
Toy Symphony in C major
Leopold Mozart
Toy Symphony in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5gb.jpglink
Toy Symphony in C major
Last played on
Partita No 2 in D minor BWV 1004
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No 2 in D minor BWV 1004
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita No 2 in D minor BWV 1004
Last played on
Concerto Grosso no 1
Alfred Schnittke
Concerto Grosso no 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Concerto Grosso no 1
Last played on
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Fossils (Carnival of the Animals)
Last played on
Tabula Rasa
Arvo Pärt
Tabula Rasa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Tabula Rasa
Last played on
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik'
Last played on
Serenade: I. Phaedrus - Pausanias
Leonard Bernstein
Serenade: I. Phaedrus - Pausanias
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Serenade: I. Phaedrus - Pausanias
Last played on
Quintet Op.18 For Piano And Strings
Moshei Vainberg, Yulianna Avdeeva, Kremerata Baltica & Gidon Kremer
Quintet Op.18 For Piano And Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mj0s.jpglink
Quintet Op.18 For Piano And Strings
Composer
Last played on
Concerto No. 2 In F Minor Op.21 For Piano And Orchestra
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto No. 2 In F Minor Op.21 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Concerto No. 2 In F Minor Op.21 For Piano And Orchestra
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gidon Kremer
Upcoming Events
31
Mar
2019
Gidon Kremer, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqw6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-12T11:07:53
12
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5ngwh
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-31T11:07:53
31
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e94zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2001-07-24T11:07:53
24
Jul
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 64
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5r5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1999-09-04T11:07:53
4
Sep
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2c4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-29T11:07:53
29
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Gidon Kremer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Dvořák: Violin Concerto in A minor – excerpt (2017)
-
Encore! Anne-Sophie Mutter dazzles in the Gigue from Bach's Partita in D minor (2017)
-
Super-star violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter plays a Tchaikovsky treat
-
Modern Muses 20: Krzysztof Penderecki and Anne-Sophie Mutter
-
Daniel Hope on Yehudi Menuhin in his 100th anniversary year
-
Astor Piazzolla
Back to artist