Meriel DickinsonBorn 8 April 1940
Meriel Dickinson
1940-04-08
Meriel Dickinson Tracks
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Lady ‘Rouge’ Singleton (Stevie Smith Songs)
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Actress (Stevie Smith Songs)
Elisabeth Lutyens
The Film Star (Stevie Smith Songs)
Elisabeth Lutyens
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Scenes from Goethe's Faust, WoO3 [1844-53]; Scene 7 (conclusion)
Robert Schumann
Choir
Last played on
Scenes from Goethe's Faust
Robert Schumann
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 20
Westminster Cathedral
1976-08-05T10:52:18
5
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 20
Westminster Cathedral
Proms 1972: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-12T10:52:18
12
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1968 - Malcolm Sargent Memorial Concert
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-19T10:52:18
19
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1968 - Malcolm Sargent Memorial Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-15T10:52:18
15
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
