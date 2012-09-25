Craft is a Swedish black metal band, originally formed under the name "Nocta" in 1994. As Nocta they recorded an unreleased demo in 1997 and subsequently changed their name to "Craft". While musically inspired by early black metal acts such as Burzum and Darkthrone, as well as Heavy Metal bands such as Black Sabbath and Celtic Frost, their lyrics focus on misanthropy, destruction, hate, Anti-Cosmic Satanism and death resembling the older lyrics of melodic black/death metal band Dissection. After drummer Daniel Halén decided to quit the band in 2005, the remaining members briefly considered putting the band on indefinite hold, but decided to continue and address his replacement in the future. In 2008 Dirge Rep (Gehenna, ex-Gorgoroth, ex-Enslaved) joined the band on session basis to work on the drums for the coming album which was released in August 2011.[citation needed] They released their fifth album White Noise and Black Metal on June 22, 2018.