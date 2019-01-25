Shooglenifty are a Scottish, Edinburgh-based six-piece Celtic fusion band, that tours internationally. The band blends Scottish traditional music with influences ranging from electronica to alternative rock. They contributed to Afro Celt Sound System's 1996 album Volume 1: Sound Magic. The band have performing in countries including Australia, Austria, Cuba, Belgium, France, Norway, Ireland, Italy, Denmark, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Africa, Beirut, France, Spain, the USA, Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, India, Germany, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Corsica, Luxembourg, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Switzerland, Bali, Portugal, Mexico and the UK. They have performed for a number of notable fans, including Prince Charles, Tony Blair, Nelson Mandela, and Emperor Akihito of Japan.

Several of the band members had previously played together in Swamptrash.

Angus R. Grant, the band's fiddler and frontman, died in October 2016 at the age 49. Eilidh Shaw joined the band on fiddle after Grant's death.