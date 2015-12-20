Joe LaBarberaBorn 22 February 1948
Joe LaBarbera
1948-02-22
Joe LaBarbera Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph James LaBarbera (born February 22, 1948) is an American jazz drummer and composer. He is best known for his recordings and live performances with the trio of pianist Bill Evans in the final years of Evans's career. His older brothers are saxophonist Pat LaBarbera and trumpeter John LaBarbera.
Joe LaBarbera Tracks
Joy Spring
Norma Winstone
Joy Spring
Joy Spring
I Dream Too Much
Norma Winstone
I Dream Too Much
I Dream Too Much
