Noel McKoy is a British-based soul music singer. His music is a collection of soul, gospel, funk and Northern soul. He also currently owns the Dutch Pot, a nightclub located in London. He has cited his influences as The Beatles, Dennis Brown, Chaka Khan, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. He recently released his first single "Jealousy", from his fourth album, Brighter Day.

