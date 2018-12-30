Noel McKoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyjj.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2c21f14-e48c-4cab-9c22-a6d731ef3c7b
Noel McKoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel McKoy is a British-based soul music singer. His music is a collection of soul, gospel, funk and Northern soul. He also currently owns the Dutch Pot, a nightclub located in London. He has cited his influences as The Beatles, Dennis Brown, Chaka Khan, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela. He recently released his first single "Jealousy", from his fourth album, Brighter Day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noel McKoy Tracks
Sort by
My Ladys Gone
Noel McKoy
My Ladys Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
My Ladys Gone
Last played on
Are You A Slave
Noel McKoy
Are You A Slave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Are You A Slave
Last played on
I've Changed
Noel McKoy
I've Changed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
I've Changed
Last played on
Sex On Fire
Noel McKoy
Sex On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Sex On Fire
Last played on
Great Big Gap
Noel McKoy
Great Big Gap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Great Big Gap
Last played on
Brighter Day
Noel McKoy
Brighter Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Brighter Day
Last played on
Please Take This Personal (Live in studio)
Noel McKoy
Please Take This Personal (Live in studio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Please Take This Personal (Live in studio)
Last played on
Jealousy
Noel McKoy
Jealousy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Jealousy
Last played on
Fly Away With Me
Noel McKoy
Fly Away With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Fly Away With Me
Last played on
Love In The City
Noel McKoy
Love In The City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjj.jpglink
Love In The City
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Rhythm and Blues + Jazz = Soul
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enzn3d
Big Top, Cheltenham
2017-04-28T11:13:14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04v9hw8.jpg
28
Apr
2017
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Rhythm and Blues + Jazz = Soul
Big Top, Cheltenham
Noel McKoy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist