The Goo Goo Dolls are an American rock band formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York, by guitarist/vocalist Johnny Rzeznik, bassist/vocalist Robby Takac, and drummer George Tutuska. Mike Malinin was the band's drummer from December 1994 until December 27, 2013 (but not made an official member until 1998). Renowned for their commercially successful 1998 single "Iris", they have had several singles including "Name" and "Naked" from 1995's A Boy Named Goo, "Slide", "Black Balloon", "Dizzy", and "Broadway" from 1998's Dizzy Up the Girl, "Here Is Gone" from 2002's Gutterflower, "Better Days", "Give a Little Bit", and "Stay with You" from 2006's Let Love In, and "Home". The Goo Goo Dolls have had 19 top ten singles on various charts, and have sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.

In October 2012, "Iris" was ranked #1 on Billboard's "Top 100 Pop Songs 1992–2012" chart (which also featured Goo Goo Dolls hits "Slide", ranking at #9, and "Name" at #24), spent nearly 12 straight months on the Billboard charts, and held the number one position on the Hot 100 Airplay chart for 18 weeks. The first single from their 2010 album, Something for the Rest of Us, "Home", extended the band's record to 14 top ten hits at the hot AC radio format (more than any other artist in the history of that format). The band's tenth album, Magnetic, was released on June 11, 2013. On May 6, 2016, their eleventh studio album, Boxes, was released, including the single "So Alive".