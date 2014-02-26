Mike HerreraBorn 6 November 1976
Mike Herrera
1976-11-06
Mike Herrera Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Arthur Herrera (born November 6, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known as the lead vocalist, bassist and songwriter for the punk rock band MxPx. He is also the frontman of Tumbledown and the bassist of Goldfinger.
Mike Herrera Tracks
Drowning (LA Acoustic)
Last played on
