100 Proof (Aged in Soul) was an American funk/soul group, who were formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1969. They were put together by former Motown songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, signing the group to their new Hot Wax Records label. The group went on to release several hit singles between 1969 and 1972. The biggest of these was "Somebody's Been Sleeping", which reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold more than one million copies, and received a gold disc awarded by the R.I.A.A..

The group broke up in 1973, although the name was re-used for a totally different line-up of musicians for a short period in 1977.