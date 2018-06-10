100 Proof (Aged in Soul)70s US funk/soul group. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1973
100 Proof (Aged in Soul)
1969
100 Proof (Aged in Soul) Biography (Wikipedia)
100 Proof (Aged in Soul) was an American funk/soul group, who were formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1969. They were put together by former Motown songwriting team Holland-Dozier-Holland, signing the group to their new Hot Wax Records label. The group went on to release several hit singles between 1969 and 1972. The biggest of these was "Somebody's Been Sleeping", which reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold more than one million copies, and received a gold disc awarded by the R.I.A.A..
The group broke up in 1973, although the name was re-used for a totally different line-up of musicians for a short period in 1977.
100 Proof (Aged in Soul) Tracks
Somebody's Been Sleeping In My Bed
100 Proof (Aged in Soul)
Somebody's Been Sleeping In My Bed
Somebody's Been Sleeping In My Bed
One Man's Leftovers (Is Another Man's Feast)
100 Proof (Aged in Soul)
One Man's Leftovers (Is Another Man's Feast)
Somebodys Been Sleeping In My Bed
Proof Aged In Soul
Somebodys Been Sleeping In My Bed
Somebodys Been Sleeping In My Bed
90 Day Freeze (On Her Love)
100 Proof (Aged in Soul)
90 Day Freeze (On Her Love)
90 Day Freeze (On Her Love)
If I Could See The Light In The Window
100 Proof (Aged in Soul)
If I Could See The Light In The Window
Somebody's Been Sleeping
100 Proof (Aged in Soul)
Somebody's Been Sleeping
Somebody's Been Sleeping
Everything Good Is Bad
100 Proof (Aged in Soul)
Everything Good Is Bad
Everything Good Is Bad
