Many industrious composers of brass band music, acclaimed during their careers, have fallen into posthumous neglect. Wilfred Heaton’s substantial output of work has only emerged fully into the light since his death in May 2000.A dedicated edition, supported by the Wilfred Heaton Trust, has ensured the publication of the majority of his band and other compositions; meanwhile, Salvationist Publishing has issued four recorded anthologies of the composer’s brass band pieces.

Wilfred Heaton was born to Salvationist parents in Sheffield in December 1918, the younger of two children. His musical education was chiefly provided by the Salvation Army under the care of his bandmaster father. When he was eight, Wilfred received formal piano lessons from a fellow Salvationist and soon after began learning cornet. The boy produced compositions for use at Salvation Army meetings and, aided by studies with a disabled Salvation Army musician and a local music teacher, extended the range of his musical language. At the age of 16, Heaton was apprenticed to a small Sheffield brass instrument manufacturing firm. He continued piano lessons to a high level and, during the 1930s and 1940s, crafted a series of fresh-sounding Salvation Army marches, hymns and band pieces. Heaton’s output from this period also includes works for orchestra and chamber music.

In the 1950s Heaton took private lessons with Mátyás Seiber, enhancing his knowledge of Bach’s music and counterpoint as a result. Contact with a distinctive voice in contemporary classical music clearly influenced Heaton’s concert works of the time. Engagements as a professional horn player and the decline in his Sheffield employer’s business led Heaton to change career. He became a full-time peripatetic brass teacher in Yorkshire’s West Riding, served as music director of the Leeds Symphony Orchestra from 1962-9, and was briefly appointed resident musical director of Black Dyke Mills Band in 1971.

“All compositional ambitions were brought to a halt through my contact with Rudolf Steiner’s Anthroposophical Movement,” he recalled in old age. “Involvement in this seemed to dry me up at a tempo. I lost the impulse to compose. Such an activity seemed unimportant compared with the spiritual impulses provided by Steiner.”

Philosophical and spiritual investigations became the focus of Heaton’s spare time in the 1970s, although he was tempted out of creative retirement to write Contest Music (1973) for the national brass band championships. Although the work was judged to be too ‘challenging’ and rejected for its original test piece purpose, it has since become a mainstay of the brass band repertoire.

Following the death of his wife in 1986, Heaton returned to composition and wrote a succession of fine pieces for brass band, the Sinfonia concertante for cornet and band (1990) and Trombone Concerto (1992) impressive among them.

