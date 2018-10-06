Bill SnyderAmerican pianist, bandleader and songwriter of the 1950s. Born 7 November 1916. Died 11 May 2011
Bill Snyder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2bc59e0-5f6b-4ea2-bf01-58a43f02eb68
Bill Snyder Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Snyder also known as William P. Snyder (November 7, 1916 – Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, May 11, 2011) was an American pianist, bandleader and songwriter of the 1950s.
Snyder studied under Moriz Rosenthal in Paris and served in the Air Force during the Second World War. Snyder first had a massive hit with Lorenz Hart's "Bewitched" in 1950. The song reached the top position on the Cash Box list of "The Nation's Top Ten Juke Box Tunes." Through the 1950s Snyder was America's most recorded light music pianist with nine gold and one platinum awards for his singles and albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Snyder Tracks
Sort by
Bewitched Bothered & Bewildered
Bill Snyder
Bewitched Bothered & Bewildered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bewitched Bothered & Bewildered
Last played on
Bewitched
Bill Snyder
Bewitched
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bewitched
Last played on
Bill Snyder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist