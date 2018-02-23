Maurice James Christopher Cole (25 December 1944 – 4 April 1995), known professionally as Kenny Everett, was a British comedian, best known as a radio disc jockey.

Everett’s first broadcasting job was on Radio London, one of the earliest pirate stations - a new, irreverent medium for which he was particularly fitted, with his offbeat style and likeable personality. Here he teamed up with Dave Cash for the popular Kenny & Cash Show. After a spell at Radio Luxemburg, he joined BBC Radio 1, where he developed his trademark voices and surreal characters, which he later adapted for TV. But he was sacked after making provocative remarks about a government minister’s wife, as well as coming into conflict with the Musicians’ Union. When commercial radio stations became licensed in the UK, Everett joined Capital Radio, teaming up again with Dave Cash, and producing the ground-breaking World's Worst Record Show.

Everett was a highly versatile performer, able to write his own scripts, compose jingles and operate advanced recording and mixing equipment. As a politically right-of-centre media star, he was used for Conservative Party publicity, though some thought him too irreverent.