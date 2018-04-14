John McGlinnBorn 18 September 1953. Died 14 February 2009
John McGlinn
1953-09-18
Apache Dance (Showboat)
Jerome Kern
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Suite: The President Jefferson Sunday Luncheon Party March
Leonard Bernstein
Girl Crazy (Overture)
George Gershwin
Kiss me Kate: Overture
Cole Porter
Anything you can do (Annie Get Your Gun)
Irving Berlin
A Damsel in distress
George Gershwin
Primrose: Overture [1924]
George Gershwin
Waltz in Swing Time
Jerome Kern
Gavotte, from Du Barry Was A Lady
Cole Porter
Overture, from Leave It To Me
Cole Porter
Night and Day, from Gay Divorce
Cole Porter
Overture, from Gay Divorce
Cole Porter
We Open in Venice, from Kiss Me Kate
Cole Porter
When I had a uniform on, from Hitchy-Koo
Cole Porter
Bull Dog
Cole Porter
Can-can - musical
Cole Porter
There's No Business Like Show Business
Irving Berlin
Never Will I Marry
John McGlinn
