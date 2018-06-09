Tommy TrashBorn 15 November 1987
Tommy Trash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049tyz9.jpg
1987-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2b65c5b-c2a6-4f62-9c67-dbadcaa5955b
Tommy Trash Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Olsen, better known by his stage name Tommy Trash, is an Australian DJ, record producer, and remixer. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California and signed to Ministry of Sound Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommy Trash Tracks
Reload (feat. John Martin)
Sebastian Ingrosso
Reload (feat. John Martin)
Reload (feat. John Martin)
Luv U Give (NGHTMRE Remix)
Tommy Trash
Luv U Give (NGHTMRE Remix)
Luv U Give (NGHTMRE Remix)
Louder (Gammer Remix) x Mosh Pit (Acapella) (feat. Casino)
Kill the Noise
Louder (Gammer Remix) x Mosh Pit (Acapella) (feat. Casino)
Louder (Gammer Remix) x Mosh Pit (Acapella) (feat. Casino)
OMG (Luke Da Duke Remix) (feat. Moosh & Twist)
Tommy Trash
OMG (Luke Da Duke Remix) (feat. Moosh & Twist)
OMG (Luke Da Duke Remix) (feat. Moosh & Twist)
Body Movin (Brenmar Remix)
Tommy Trash
Body Movin (Brenmar Remix)
Body Movin (Brenmar Remix)
Reload (Stormdog bootleg)
Tommy Trash
Reload (Stormdog bootleg)
Reload (Stormdog bootleg)
Louder (feat. R. City)
Kill the Noise
Louder (feat. R. City)
Louder (feat. R. City)
Me & U (Big Dope P remix) (feat. TT the Artist)
Tommy Trash
Me & U (Big Dope P remix) (feat. TT the Artist)
Me & U (Big Dope P remix) (feat. TT the Artist)
Me & U (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Tommy Trash
Me & U (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Me & U (feat. Anna Lunoe)
IOUE
Tommy Trash
IOUE
IOUE
IOUE
Tommy Trash
IOUE
IOUE
Lose My Mind
A‐Trak
Lose My Mind
Lose My Mind
Hi and Lo
Empire of the Sun
Hi and Lo
Hi and Lo
Bird Alert Extended
Tommy Trash
Bird Alert Extended
Bird Alert Extended
Lose My Mind (Mija Remix)
A‐Trak
Lose My Mind (Mija Remix)
Lose My Mind (Mija Remix)
Luv U Giv
Tommy Trash
Luv U Giv
Luv U Giv
Me & U (Big Dope P remix) (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Tommy Trash
Me & U (Big Dope P remix) (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Me & U (Big Dope P remix) (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Me & U (MSCLS Remix) (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Tommy Trash
Me & U (MSCLS Remix) (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Me & U (MSCLS Remix) (feat. Anna Lunoe)
Luv U Giv
Tommy Trash
Luv U Giv
Luv U Giv
Luv U Giv (Shift K3Y Remix)
Tommy Trash
Luv U Giv (Shift K3Y Remix)
Luv U Giv (Shift K3Y Remix)
Good 4 Me (Shift K3Y Remix)
Tommy Trash
Good 4 Me (Shift K3Y Remix)
Good 4 Me (Shift K3Y Remix)
Wake The Giant (feat. JHart)
Tommy Trash
Wake The Giant (feat. JHart)
Wake The Giant (feat. JHart)
