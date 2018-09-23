Prince AllaBorn 10 May 1950
Prince Alla
1950-05-10
Prince Alla Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Blake (born 10 May 1950), better known as Prince Alla (sometimes Prince Allah or Ras Allah) is a Jamaican roots reggae singer whose career began in the 1960s, and has continued with a string of releases into the 2000s.
Prince Alla Tracks
Heavy Load
Stickybuds
Heavy Load
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavy Load
Last played on
Smoothie
Dubmatix Meets Sly And Robbie, Prince Alla, Screechy Dan & Megative
Smoothie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoothie
Last played on
Lot`s Wife (Iration Steppas vs. Kitachi)
Prince Alla
Lot`s Wife (Iration Steppas vs. Kitachi)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One People/Great Stone (Dub Cartel Remix)
Prince Alla
One People/Great Stone (Dub Cartel Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One People/Great Stone (Dub Cartel Remix)
Last played on
Funeral
Prince Alla
Funeral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funeral
Last played on
Bucket Bottom
Prince Alla
Bucket Bottom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bucket Bottom
Last played on
Addis Ababa
Prince Alla
Addis Ababa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Addis Ababa
Last played on
Stone (Crown Dubplate Style)
Prince Alla
Stone (Crown Dubplate Style)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stone (Crown Dubplate Style)
Last played on
Stone
Prince Alla
Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stone
Last played on
Last Train to Africa
Prince Alla
Last Train to Africa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Train to Africa
Last played on
Prince Alla Links
