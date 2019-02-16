Area 11Formed 2010
Area 11
2010
Area 11 Biography (Wikipedia)
Area 11 is an English rock band from Nottingham, England. The band currently consists of four members; Thomas "Sparkles*" Clarke, Alex Parvis, Jonathan Kogan and Leo Taylor. To date, they have released a number of singles, three EPs, and two studio albums.
The band's sound is heavy with minimal synthesizers and electronic effects that they call modern rock, however in their earlier records, Area 11's sound commonly blended heavy metal guitar riffs with a wider more prominent range of synthesizers and electronic effects, which they sometimes referred to as gaijin rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
Area 11, October Drift, Misery Kids and Dancing With Dakota
G2, Glasgow, UK
17
Feb
2019
Area 11, October Drift and Misery Kids
Newcastle University Students Union, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
19
Feb
2019
Area 11, October Drift, Misery Kids and The Atoms
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
20
Feb
2019
Area 11, October Drift and Misery Kids
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
22
Feb
2019
Area 11, October Drift and Misery Kids
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
