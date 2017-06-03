Samuel Benjamin Cohen (born September 28, 1979) is an American rock vocalist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, artist, and producer based in Brooklyn, New York. A founding member of the psychedelic rock and pop band Apollo Sunshine, he released several albums with the group in the early 2000s. In 2009 he formed the solo project Yellowbirds, releasing the debut album The Color in 2011. This release was followed by Songs from the Vanished Frontier in 2013. The first Sam Cohen record, Cool It, was released on April 28, 2015 on Easy Sound Records, and primary featured Cohen playing all of the instruments. It was then re-released on Danger Mouse's imprint of Columbia Records, 30th Century Records, on June 3, 2016. Cohen is also known for his original collages on the Yellowbirds album covers, and his collage animation videos.

Since 2008 Cohen has produced or contributed as a songwriter or musician to albums by Norah Jones, Shakira, Kevin Morby, Pavo Pavo, Dawn Landes, The Bandana Splits, Joseph Arthur, Trixie Whitley, and Walter Martin. In 2012, he was guitarist for The Bridge Session, a collaboration between The National and Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir. From 2012 through 2014, he was the Musical Director for the concert The Complete Last Waltz, which featured artists such as Nels Cline, Cass McCombs, members of Dr. Dog, etc.