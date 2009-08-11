Lisa Kristine Hilton is an American jazz pianist, bandleader, producer, and composer based in Southern California. Hilton's post-bop compositions are considered to be highly impressionistic and expressive. Hilton is considered a prolific composer with close to 300 compositions published to date. For over a decade she has been producing an album a year of instrumental compositions which blend traditional American jazz and blues with minimalism, classical, and avant-garde music. Since the early 2000s she has recorded with Antonio Sánchez, Larry Grenadier, Christian McBride, and Sean Jones.