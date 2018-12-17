Walk off the EarthFormed 2006
Walk off the Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2a5eaeb-7de7-4ffe-a519-e18e427a5060
Walk off the Earth Biography (Wikipedia)
Walk off the Earth is a Canadian indie pop band from Burlington, Ontario. They are known for their music videos of covers and originals. The band is well known for its covers of pop genre music on YouTube, making use of instruments such as the ukulele and the theremin, as well as looping samples. The band's recorded music and videos are produced by member and multi-instrumentalist, Gianni "Luminati" Nicassio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Walk off the Earth Tracks
Sort by
Little Drummer Boy
Walk off the Earth
Little Drummer Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Drummer Boy
Last played on
Wrecking Ball
Walk off the Earth
Wrecking Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrecking Ball
Last played on
Hold On (The Break)
Walk off the Earth
Hold On (The Break)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On (The Break)
Last played on
Royals
Walk off the Earth
Royals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Royals
Last played on
Teenage Dirtbag
Walk off the Earth
Teenage Dirtbag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Dirtbag
Last played on
Rule the World
Walk off the Earth
Rule the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rule the World
Last played on
Home We'll Go ( Take My Hand)
Walk off the Earth
Home We'll Go ( Take My Hand)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Home We'll Go ( Take My Hand)
Last played on
Sing It All Away
Walk off the Earth
Sing It All Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sing It All Away
Last played on
Summer Vibe
Walk off the Earth
Summer Vibe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05l9n5t.jpglink
Summer Vibe
Last played on
Can't Feel My Face
Walk off the Earth
Can't Feel My Face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Feel My Face
Last played on
I'll Be Waiting
Walk off the Earth
I'll Be Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Waiting
Last played on
Hold On
Walk off the Earth
Hold On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On
Last played on
Boomerang
Walk off the Earth
Boomerang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boomerang
Last played on
Red Hands
Walk off the Earth
Red Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Hands
Last played on
Gang of Rhythm
Walk off the Earth
Gang of Rhythm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gang of Rhythm
Last played on
Revo
Walk off the Earth
Revo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revo
Last played on
Natalie (Bruno Mars cover)
Walk off the Earth
Natalie (Bruno Mars cover)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Natalie (Bruno Mars cover)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Jul
2019
Walk Off The Earth
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
Walk off the Earth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist