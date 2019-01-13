Matt DuskBorn 19 November 1978
Matt Dusk
1978-11-19
Matt Dusk Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew-Aaron "Matt" Dusk (born November 19, 1978) is a Canadian jazz vocalist. He has two certified gold albums: Two Shots and Good News, two certified platinum albums; My Funny Valentine: The Chet Baker Songbook and Just the Two of Us (with Margaret), and three number one radio hits: "Back in Town," "All About Me", and "Good News."
