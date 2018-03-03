Ruarri JosephUK singer-songwriter and member of William the Conqueror. Born 3 January 1981
Ruarri Joseph Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruarri Joseph (born 3 January 1982) is a singer-songwriter. He was signed to Atlantic Records and released his debut album, Tales of Grime and Grit, in mid-2007 on that label. Joseph is currently continuing his musical career on his own label, Pip Productions, after deciding to leave Atlantic in early 2008. Ruarri released his second album, Both Sides of The Coin, in February 2009. Joseph began work on his third studio album, Shoulder to the Wheel, later the same year, before releasing it independently in February 2010. The album had a wider physical and download release in November 2010, after Joseph secured a new management deal. His fourth studio album, Brother, was released in July 2012.
Tend To The Thorns
Cold Ontario
Pedestals
An Orchard for an Apple
No More Sins
Anyway
For The Love Of Grace
Tomorrow Today
Patience
Tales Of Grime And Dirt
Nervous Grin
The April Spin
Until the Luck Runs Dry
Got My Share
Severed Dreams RECORDING
Nervous Grin RECORDING
Severed Dreams
