Ruarri Joseph (born 3 January 1982) is a singer-songwriter. He was signed to Atlantic Records and released his debut album, Tales of Grime and Grit, in mid-2007 on that label. Joseph is currently continuing his musical career on his own label, Pip Productions, after deciding to leave Atlantic in early 2008. Ruarri released his second album, Both Sides of The Coin, in February 2009. Joseph began work on his third studio album, Shoulder to the Wheel, later the same year, before releasing it independently in February 2010. The album had a wider physical and download release in November 2010, after Joseph secured a new management deal. His fourth studio album, Brother, was released in July 2012.