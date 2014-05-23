James Frederick "Jimmy" Hanley (Rensselaer, Indiana February 17, 1892 – Douglaston, Long Island February 8, 1942) was an American songwriter and author. He attended Champion College and the Chicago Musical College.

Hanley served with the United States Army 82nd Division in World War I. During his military service he wrote an army musical show called Toot Sweet.

On discharge Hanley became a vaudeville accompanist. He went on to write songs for film and theater including many Broadway productions. He worked with numerous artists, most notably B.G. DeSylva, Edward Madden, Eddie Dowling, Percy Wenrich, Theodore Morse and Ballard MacDonald.

Hanley is best remembered for the hit songs "(Back Home Again in) Indiana" (1917), "Second Hand Rose" (1921) and "Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart" (1934). For the latter song, Hanley contributed both music and lyrics but for most of his songs he wrote the music alone.

Hanley died of a heart attack at his home in Douglaston, Queens, on February 8, 1942, leaving a widow and five children.