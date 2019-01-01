Pierre VervloesemBelgian bass player, producer & multi-instrumentalist. Born 1959
Pierre Vervloesem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2a29868-1329-49bc-91f2-931d824a6149
Pierre Vervloesem Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Vervloesem is a Belgian avant-garde guitar player and producer, and has been described as Belgium's Frank Zappa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Vervloesem Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist