Essie Jain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0yg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2a0d7de-5291-4873-ac88-502b1c1edcad
Essie Jain Biography (Wikipedia)
Essie Jain is an English singer-songwriter born and raised in London, who is now based in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Essie Jain Tracks
Sort by
Falling Asleep
Essie Jain
Falling Asleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0yg.jpglink
Falling Asleep
Last played on
I'm Not Afraid Of The Dark
Essie Jain
I'm Not Afraid Of The Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0yg.jpglink
I'm Not Afraid Of The Dark
Last played on
Essie Jain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist