Mingus Big BandFormed 1991
Mingus Big Band
1991
Mingus Big Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mingus Big Band is an ensemble, based in New York City, that specializes in the compositions of Charles Mingus. It is managed by his widow, Sue Mingus, along with the Mingus Orchestra and Mingus Dynasty. In addition to its weekly Monday night appearance at Jazz Standard in New York City, the Mingus Big Band tours frequently, giving performances and clinics in America, Europe, and other parts of the world.
The band has received six Grammy Award nominations and won a Grammy in 2011 for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for Mingus Big Band Live at Jazz Standard.
Mingus Big Band Tracks
Fables of Faubus excerpt
Nostalgia In Times Square
Self-Portrait In Three Colours
Noon Night
Eat That Chicken
Moanin'
E's Flat, Ah's Flat Too
