Urban Species is a British hip-hop band, best known for several hit singles during the 1990s. The band's music draws on a diverse range of influences (including reggae, blues, funk, dub, jazz, ragga and acoustic folk) and combines live playing with samples and programming, resulting in an organic sound that has sometimes been compared to a British version of Arrested Development. The band's music is frequently associated with the acid jazz movement of the mid-1990s.

Urban Species' consistent core figure and effective leader has been Peter "Mintos" Akinrinlola, but the band's line-up has at various times included other producers and rappers plus many of the best musicians from the London funk and jazz-funk scenes. The band is also known for collaborations, most notably with Terry Callier and Imogen Heap.