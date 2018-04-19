Bob CopperBorn 6 January 1915. Died 29 March 2004
Bob Copper
1915-01-06
The False Bride
The Brisk Young Ploughboy
My Father Had An Acre Of Land
Babes In The Wood
The Birds In The Spring
Come Write Me Down
Shepherd Of The Downs
Dame Durden
Two Young Brethren
Thousands Or More
The Claudy Banks
Soul Of A Man
Good Ale
Dame Durden
Two Brethren
Brownsville No 2
Brownsville No 2
Rags and Old Iron
