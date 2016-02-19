Kate BoyFormed 2011
Kate Boy
2011
Kate Boy Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Boy are a Swedish synthpop duo from Stockholm. The group was founded by Kate Akhurst, from Australia, and Markus Dextegen, from Sweden, together with former swedish members Hampus Nordgren Hemlin and Oskar Sikow. All members have participated in writing, producing and playing instruments. They released their debut studio album, One, in November 2015.
Kate Boy Tracks
In Your Eyes
In Your Eyes
When I Was Young (Doc Daneeka Remix)
When I Was Young (Doc Daneeka Remix)
Midnight Sun
Midnight Sun
Northern Lights
Northern Lights
When I Was Young
When I Was Young
When I Was Young
Higher
Higher
Open Fire
Open Fire
Self Control
Self Control
The Way We Are (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Northern Lights (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
