Janieck Devy
1994
Janieck van de Polder (born June 24, 1994), better known by his stage name Janieck Devy or just the mononym Janieck, is a Dutch singer-songwriter, musician and actor. He is best known for his portrayal of Pluk in the 2004 film Tow Truck Pluck and the single "Reality" by Lost Frequencies, in which he took the melody, guitar, vocals and lyrics into account.
Reality (feat. Janieck Devy)
Lost Frequencies
Reality (feat. Janieck Devy)
Reality (feat. Janieck Devy)
Reality (Felon Remix)
Lost Frequencies
Reality (Felon Remix)
Reality (Felon Remix)
