Lisa MaffiaBorn 16 June 1979
Lisa Maffia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e29abea1-aa3f-40d4-9bed-3f83343ebf95
Lisa Maffia Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Maffia (born 16 June 1979) is an English singer-songwriter, musician, fashion designer, model and presenter, who originally came to the public's attention as the main female member of So Solid Crew. Whilst in So Solid, the singer notched up five top 20 hits, including a platinum-selling single "21 Seconds" and a platinum selling album They Don't Know. As a solo artist, she has released two top 10 singles and an award-winning album including the platinum selling single "All Over". Her most recent release to date, was 2017’s "Wah Gwarn". Maffia is mixed race, born to a half-Italian mother and a Jamaican father.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa Maffia Tracks
All Over
Lisa Maffia
All Over
All Over
No Good 4 Me
Oxide & Neutrino
No Good 4 Me
No Good 4 Me
Wah Gwarn
Lisa Maffia
Wah Gwarn
Wah Gwarn
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix)
Lisa Maffia
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix)
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix)
Whagwan
Lisa Maffia
Whagwan
Whagwan
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix) (feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley) - Lisa Maffia
Lisa Maffia
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix) (feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley)
Don't Stop (Oxide Remix) (feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley)
Don't Stop Remix
Lisa Maffia
Don't Stop Remix
Don't Stop Remix
Knack
Lisa Maffia
Knack
Knack
Deeper (feat. Lisa Maffia & Romeo) - So Solid Crew
So Solid Crew
Deeper (feat. Lisa Maffia & Romeo)
Deeper (feat. Lisa Maffia & Romeo)
Don't Stop The Music (Feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley) - Lisa Maffia
Lisa Maffia
Don't Stop The Music (Feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley)
Don't Stop (Feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley) (Oxide Remix) - Lisa Maffia
Lisa Maffia
Don't Stop (Feat. Romeo & Tyler Daley) (Oxide Remix)
Don't Stop The Music
Lisa Maffia
Don't Stop The Music
Don't Stop The Music
