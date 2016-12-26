The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking HorseBorn 1 February 1981
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse
1981-02-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse is an indie folk artist from the Scottish Highlands (born Ray McCartney on 1 February 1981 in Paisley, Scotland).
The Four Five Six
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse
The Four Five Six
The Four Five Six
The 456
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse
The 456
The 456
Holy Barnacles
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse
Holy Barnacles
Holy Barnacles
And We Will Dance
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse
And We Will Dance
And We Will Dance
Under the Sky
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse
Under the Sky
Under the Sky
Danger Danger
The Ramisco Maki Maki Rocking Horse
Danger Danger
Danger Danger
