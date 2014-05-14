Slim PickensBorn 29 June 1919. Died 8 December 1983
Slim Pickens
1919-06-29
Slim Pickens Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Burton Lindley Jr. (June 29, 1919 – December 8, 1983), better known by his stage name Slim Pickens, was an American rodeo performer and film and television actor. During much of his career, Pickens played mainly cowboy roles, and is perhaps best remembered today for his comic roles in Dr. Strangelove and Blazing Saddles.
Slim Pickens Tracks
