The Real RoxanneBorn 15 July 1963
The Real Roxanne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2953f12-1fda-42e8-b943-08eb97fbc4df
The Real Roxanne Biography (Wikipedia)
The Real Roxanne (born Adelaida Martinez, July 24, 1963) is an American female hip hop MC who recorded for Select Records.
Martinez was born in Brooklyn, New York. In the 1980s she, Roxanne Shanté, and others were engaged in the Roxanne Wars, a series of answer records inspired by UTFO's hit song "Roxanne, Roxanne," being the officially sanctioned artist in response to all of the answer records. She scored her biggest hit in 1986 by teaming up with Howie Tee on the single "Bang Zoom (Let's Go-Go)," which reached #11 in the UK Singles Chart, her only UK Top 40 hit to date.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Real Roxanne Tracks
Sort by
(Bang Zoom) Let's Go Go
The Real Roxanne
(Bang Zoom) Let's Go Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Bang Zoom) Let's Go Go
Last played on
(Bang Zoom) Let's Go-Go
The Real Roxanne
(Bang Zoom) Let's Go-Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Bang Zoom) Let's Go-Go
Last played on
Bang Zoom (Let's Go Go)
The Real Roxanne
Bang Zoom (Let's Go Go)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bang Zoom (Let's Go Go)
Last played on
The Real Roxanne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist