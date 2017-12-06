Noonie BaoBorn 9 August 1987
Jonnali Mikaela Parmenius (born 9 August 1987), better known by the stage name Noonie Bao, is a Swedish singer, songwriter and record producer. She has written songs for artists such as Katy Perry, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Zedd, Avicii, Kygo, David Guetta, Clean Bandit, Alesso and Carly Rae Jepsen.
Dust Clears
Clean Bandit
Dust Clears
Dust Clears
M1 Stinger (feat. Noonie Bao)
Don Diablo
M1 Stinger (feat. Noonie Bao)
M1 Stinger (feat. Noonie Bao)
Reminds Me
Noonie Bao
Reminds Me
Reminds Me
Live, Love and Forget
Noonie Bao
Live, Love and Forget
Live, Love and Forget
M1 Stinger (Gladiator VIP Remix) (feat. Noonie Bao)
Don Diablo
M1 Stinger (Gladiator VIP Remix) (feat. Noonie Bao)
M1 Stinger (Gladiator VIP Remix) (feat. Noonie Bao)
