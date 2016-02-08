José Luis RodríguezBorn 14 January 1943
José Luis Rodríguez
1943-01-14
José Luis Rodríguez Biography (Wikipedia)
José Luis Rodríguez González, nicknamed El Puma (Cougar) (14 January 1943), is a Venezuelan singer and actor who is known for having recorded many international super hits and participated in a handful of telenovelas. He also served as a coach and mentor on the Peruvian and Argentine version of The Voice, as well as a judge on X Factor Chile.
José Luis Rodríguez
